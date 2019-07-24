Yes, this was a strong EF-1 tornado spawned from a supercell thunderstorm

An EF-1 tornado has winds up to a 110 miles per hour, and this was the estimate of winds in Tuesday’s twister, meaning this was a strong EF-1.

Tuesday’s wild weather across Cape Cod created a lot of damage and thousands were left in the dark overnight. The National Weather Service already has done a preliminary investigation and determined that there was both tornado and straight-line wind damage from the supercell thunderstorm that crossed the area. More details will be provided but it appears the tornado touched down in Yarmouth and then again in Harwich, with pockets of EF-1 damage in each location.

If you look at the satellite photograph below, you can actually see the supercell thunderstorm moving across Cape Cod around noon. One other notable feature is the clouds that are moving in two directions over Connecticut. The reason for this is that the winds at one level are blowing in a northerly direction while they are blowing at a southerly direction at a different level. This is called wind shear and is a primary component of severe weather.

Tuesday, July 23 saw an EF-1 tornado spawned from a supercell thunderstorm crossing Cape Cod. (COD Weather)

The good news for those charged with the cleanup is the weather is going to cooperate. The clouds of early Wednesday continue to move slowly eastward and once the sun returns, it will remain with us through the first part of next week.

Most people start their vacations on a Friday or Saturday, but if you are fortunate enough to start yours in the middle of this week and continue until the middle of next week, you will have nearly perfect weather.

Ideal summer weather takes over through the weekend. (NOAA)

High pressure is going to build from the west over the next couple of days, and this will give us comfortable levels of humidity and seasonably warm temperatures.

This high will push off shore during the weekend and winds will turn to the south, increasing the temperature and the humidity.

Readings will likely approach 90 by the end of the weekend and get into the lower 90s for the start of next week. The humidity, which of course makes the heat feel even worse, will be on the rise. I expect dew points to once again returned to the lower and even middle 70s at some point during this pattern.

With the dry weather over, next week there also will be clear skies at night. If you can deal with the bugs, take a few moments to look up and check out the night sky. Both Saturn and Jupiter will be visible. it would be great if we had this kind of dry weather for the Perseid meteor shower that happens next month.

A view of Jupiter and Saturn is possible this week with the clear skies. (TimeandDate.com)

Eventually, showers will return, likely sometime late next week, and then it’s on to August and those so called dog days.

