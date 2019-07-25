Arlington statistician wins $1 million lottery prize — for the second time

In a statement, the lottery recounted the good fortune of Felsher, a 63-year-old statistician.

Arlington resident Steven Felsher has won $1 million off an instant ticket for the second time in three years, the Massachusetts Lottery said Thursday.

We should all be so lucky.

“Felsher claimed his first $1 million prize on July 29, 2016,” the lottery said. “His latest prize was won in the ‘$4,000,000 Payout’ $10 instant game. He won his first $1 million prize in the ‘$10,000,000 Diamond Millionaire’ $20 instant game. As he did with his first prize, Felsher chose to receive his winnings in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 [before taxes].”

Now, the number-cruncher plans to splurge on a trip and some new electronics.

“Felsher . . . plans to do what he did after the first time he won a $1 million prize and go on vacation with his family,” the statement said. “He would also like to buy a new camera and new phones for him and his wife Paula.”

Felsher is not the only one reaping the benefits of the windfall.

He bought each lucky ticket at Broadway Market in Arlington, located at 94 Broadway, lottery officials said. The store received a $10,000 bonus each time.

“I’m happy for the family that owns the market,” Felsher said in the statement released by the lottery. “They’re nice people and the bonus will make a difference for them.”

Though rare, Felsher’s feat isn’t without precedent.

In January 2018, Jane and Robert Goodwin, a retired couple living in Randolph, collected a $1 million prize from the state lottery after winning a $1 million Publishers Clearing House prize the previous August.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.