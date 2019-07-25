Baker pushes big boost in transit, road fixes

If enacted, Baker said the proposal would add almost 100,000 seats to state’s transit system over time, improving its “reach and reliability.”

The proposal includes almost $5.7 billion toward improvements for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which would including paying for a major overhaul of the T’s bus routes, buying low- and zero-emission vehicles and as many as 200 double-decker cars for the commuter rail, and preparing for rising sea levels. .

Governor Charlie Baker proposed attacking the state’s longstanding transportation shortcomings with a sprawling $18 billion spending plan that offers tax credits to telecommuters, additional dedicated lanes for transit buses, expanding the MBTA, and projects to reduce congestion on local streets.

“We understand that our residents are frustrated by congested roads. And we understand that for MBTA and commuter rail riders, the system is only as good as the last time their trip was delayed,” Baker said Thursday. We are committed to making faster progress on these issues because they matter to us all.”

These are just some of the many measures in an omnibus borrowing bill the governor periodically submits to the state Legislature. Lawmakers often add or substitute their own projects before passing such measures, and it typically takes years for the government to carry through on all the spending plans.

Spending plans like this rarely attract much attention outside of Beacon Hill, and, as in previous years, much of the borrowing would finance already announced projects, such as improvements to the roadways around the Cape Cod bridges and equipment purchases by the MBTA.

But the recent crisis surrounding the T over the June derailment on the Red Line derailment, as well as seemingly worsening traffic congestion has put Baker’s administration and legislators on the hot seat.

The Massachusetts House has pledged to quickly pass bills to improve the transit system, with some legislators advocating for raising revenues, such as through the gas tax, to finance it. Baker, meanwhile, is proposing to pay for much of the transit improvements with money from a new fee on fuels that is part of a regionwide effort to curb pollution from vehicles.

The 12-state compact, called the Transportation and Climate Initiative, is still under development, and Baker expects work on his funding bill to coincide with the final decisions on that effort.

The participating states are considering a “cap and invest program,” which would charge companies for produced pollution, and could cost motorists about $6 per month if costs are passed on to them.

Baker also proposes to provide a $2,000 tax credit for employees who telecommute or work remotely, to help reduce congestion.

“Nationally, there has been an increase in the proportion of workers who work from home, but telecommuting is not as prevalent in Massachusetts,” Baker said Thursday.

Other measures to address congestion include $50 million to help communities eliminate bottlenecks on local roads, such as through new traffic signaling technology and redesigning intersections.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH.