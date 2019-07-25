Boat takes on water 330 miles off Mass. coast; captain rescued by Coast Guard

Via Twitter, the Coast Guard said around 7:30 a.m. that crews “from Air Station Cape Cod are responding to a damaged 36-foot sailboat taking on water 330 miles off MA coast. An HC-144 plane deployed life rafts, communications equipment, and a bag of supplies.”

The captain of a 36-foot boat was rescued about 330 miles off the coast of Massachusetts on Thursday morning after the vessel took on water, the Coast Guard said.

“Coast Guard Cutter Forward has been directed to the area,” the guard tweeted. “A bulk carrier VIRTUOUS STRIKER is in the vicinity and also responding to assist. Winds on-scene are 30+ mph with 10-ft seas.”

The Coast Guard later tweeted that the captain was safe.

“#Update: VIRTUOUS STRIKER located the sailboat and has safely recovered the captain,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

The names of the boat that took on water and its captain weren’t immediately released. Further information wasn’t immediately available.

