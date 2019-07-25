Commuter rail lines see delays, station changes Thursday morning
Some travelers on the MBTA commuter rail had to revise their plans for early Thursday after the 6 a.m. train from Providence originated at South Attleboro instead; the rail service said in a tweet that “a mechanical issue” was behind the change.
At 6:30 a.m., the commuter rail announced that service for that train was operating 5 to 15 minutes behind schedule.
Elsewhere on the commuter rail, the 4:55 a.m. inbound train from Rockport, the 5:30 a.m. train from Kingston, and the 6:45 a.m. Fitchburg train from North Station were all running late, according to the service’s Twitter account.
