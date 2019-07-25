Concert promoter describes a knotty permit process until he agreed to hire union workers

Crash Line was looking forward to another successful festival in September of that year. But shortly after the May concert, Brian Appel, one of the company’s founders, got a call from Kenneth Brissette, the city’s newly installed director of tourism, arts, and special events.

Tens of thousands of fans packed City Hall Plaza to watch musical acts like The Decemberists, Modest Mouse, and Jack Johnson. The concert’s promoter, Crash Line Productions, had gotten its permits from the city fairly easily, and the newly elected mayor, Martin J. Walsh, had even agreed to loosen alcohol restrictions so concertgoers could walk around freely with their libations, rather than stand under designated tents called “beer pens.”

The Boston Calling festival appeared to go smoothly that May weekend in 2014.

“He said we would need to have conversations about union labor at some point,” Appel testified Thursday in Boston’s US District Court, where Brissette and Timothy Sullivan, the city’s head of intergovernmental affairs, are on trial for extortion.

The men are accused of forcing Crash Line Productions to hire members of the International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees Local 11 to please Walsh, a former labor leader who was elected in 2013 on a wave of union support.

Prosecutors have alleged that the top Walsh aides exploited the “economic fear” that Appel and his cofounder, Michael Snow, felt at the prospect of losing their city permits and pressured them into hiring nine union members for the concert. Defense attorneys for the men have said they never threatened Crash Line and only asked for the festival to hire union workers to avoid an embarrassing picket at the event.

During three hours of testimony, Appel showed no emotion as he testified in a flat voice that hiring the union workers was the best way to ensure the festival would land its permits and have its lease to hold future concerts on City Hall Plaza extended.

“I had general concerns that we were either not going to get them or be issued inferior permits,” he said.

The decision followed several meetings, calls, and e-mail exchanges with Brissette and other members of Walsh’s administration, including Boston Police Commissioner William Evans and Joyce Linehan, the city’s policy chief.

After the May concert, Boston police were proceeding slowly on issuing permits for the September festival. And at an Aug. 28 meeting, Evans ripped into festival organizers for running “an unsafe and embarrassing event in the mayor’s backyard,” Appel said.

“Honestly, we were very surprised by it,” he testified. “Nobody had told us anytime prior to that that we were running an unsafe event.”

During opening arguments Tuesday, defense attorneys said police wanted restrictions around the concert because a sexual assault had taken place at the May event, along with several arrests connected to excessive drinking. On Thursday, Appel said he had not heard about the sexual assault until this week.

Finally, at a Sept. 2 meeting with Sullivan and other City Hall employees, Brissette told Appel and Snow they would need to make sure half of the event’s production team came from Local 11.

Brissette’s “concern was around the optics,” Appel testified. “This was Mayor Walsh’s office and Mayor Walsh likes to try and bring everybody together and solve disputes and Ken was concerned that this would look bad for the mayor.”

Appel did not testify that he felt threatened or that members of Walsh’s administration ordered him to hire Local 11. But Crash Line needed their entertainment license and other permits because at least 12,000 tickets for the festival had been sold, 25 bands had been booked, and vendors had already received their deposits.

“This seemed like a problem that could be solved financially,” Appel said. “At that point, my job with the company is to make sure the event happens overall, and this felt like a way that I could solve this problem.”

After that meeting, Crash Line agreed to hire nine Local 11 members. In a phone conversation with Brissette later that day, Appel said he wanted Crash Line to have its lease extended.

“Done,” Brissette replied, according to Appel.

During cross-examination, William J. Cintolo, a lawyer for Sullivan, tried to show that Crash Line’s decision to hire union workers was based not on fear, but a shrewd recognition of an opportunity.

Appel had spent the entire summer asking Brissette to extend Crash Line’s lease agreement to at least 2020, but the city had decided months before the May event that it was going to solicit bids for concerts on the plaza.

“What was the thing that was going to be beneficial to both of you?” Cintolo asked Appel.

“It was our understanding that Mayor Walsh had a union background,” he replied. “We thought if we’re going to have a conversation about unions . . . perhaps we can get a lease extension.”

“It was more, ‘Let’s use it as a bargaining chip,’ ” Cintolo said.

“Yes,” Appel said.

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.