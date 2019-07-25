Fireball spotted over Massachusetts
If you saw something flash across the sky Wednesday night, you’re not alone.
Residents in Massachusetts reported on social media seeing a fireball streak through the heavens just after 11 p.m.
One witness in Central Massachusetts posted a video on Twitter and said “#UFO #meteor just seen in the sky in Central MA.”
#UFO #meteor just seen in the sky in Central MA. @NBC10Boston take a look. pic.twitter.com/0HS96hmUFf— Gerry Bourgeois (@RealtyMan) July 25, 2019
“The front door camera just caught this. Meteor?” Another witness in Newton said on Twitter.
The front door camera just caught this. Meteor?#newtonma pic.twitter.com/CRoalicSuM— Freddy LaFleur (@FreddyLa4) July 25, 2019
The apparent meteor reached far beyond the borders of Massachusetts. The American Meteor Society reported more than 200 sightings of the fireball between North Carolina and Maine on Wednesday night.
Advertisement
FIREBALL OVER EAST COAST
We received more than 200 reports about a bright fireball seen over the East Coast (see from CT, DE, MA, MD, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, VT & VA) If you saw this event, please report it here: https://fireballs.amsmeteors.org/ Report & Est. Trajectory: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/event/2019/3151Posted by The American Meteor Society on Thursday, July 25, 2019
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson