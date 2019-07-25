scorecardresearch

Fireball spotted over Massachusetts

By Abbi Matheson Globe Staff,July 25, 2019, 35 minutes ago
If you saw something flash across the sky Wednesday night, you’re not alone.

Residents in Massachusetts reported on social media seeing a fireball streak through the heavens just after 11 p.m.

One witness in Central Massachusetts posted a video on Twitter and said “#UFO #meteor just seen in the sky in Central MA.”

“The front door camera just caught this. Meteor?” Another witness in Newton said on Twitter.

The apparent meteor reached far beyond the borders of Massachusetts. The American Meteor Society reported more than 200 sightings of the fireball between North Carolina and Maine on Wednesday night.

