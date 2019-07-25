Former drug dealer who killed teen bystander in Cambridge gun battle in 1997 denied parole

At the time of the shooting, the park was crowded with more than 100 people, many of them watching a basketball tournament featuring off-duty police officers. Rosa worked at Haviland Candy Inc. in Cambridge, which also employed his parents.

In a ruling earlier this month, the state Parole Board denied Anthony Cole’s request for freedom. Cole, now 41, was convicted in 1998 of second-degree murder in the slaying of 19-year-old Benny Rosa, who was shot at Hoyt Field in August 1997.

A former drug dealer who killed a teen bystander during a gun battle with a rival trafficker in a Cambridge park in 1997 has been denied parole for the second time.

And he wasn’t Cole’s intended target.

“Mr. Cole claims that ... [a third] individual shot at him because he was jealous of his success as a drug dealer and, therefore, did not want him (Mr. Cole) selling drugs on his ‘turf,’” the ruling said. “Mr. Cole admitted, however, to firing his gun at least once and agreed that engaging in a gunfight, in a crowded park, caused the death of Mr. Rosa.”

Cole’s had several disciplinary issues while incarcerated.

“Board members noted that Mr. Cole incurred 11 disciplinary reports since his last parole hearing [in 2012], including two reports for fighting, one for possession of Suboxone, and another for assaulting a staff member,” the ruling said. “ ... Although he admitted to taking a gambling receipt from one inmate to give to another, Mr. Cole denied knowing that Suboxone was wrapped in the receipt. He claims that he does not have a substance abuse problem, nor has he had a positive drug test during his 21 years in prison.”

Regarding the alleged assault, the ruling said, Cole “claims that it was dismissed and, as to the reports of fighting, Mr. Cole claims that he was the victim of assault in one of the reports. The Board noted that it appeared from Department of Correction records that Mr. Cole received a suspended sentence for the assault.”

One of Cole’s student attorneys said Cole lost his father at age 11 and turned to selling drugs to support his mother and younger siblings, the ruling said. While imprisoned, Cole has completed several rehabilitation programs, records show.

He’ll go before the board again in 2022.

At his 1997 murder arraignment, prosecutor Adrienne Lynch told the court that Cole had defaulted on various charges in Essex County and in Brockton. The Essex charges involved a drive-by shooting, Lynch said at the time.

Prior to the killing, Cole's adult criminal record had included convictions for drug possession and threatening to commit a crime. In 1995, he was also convicted of trespassing, breaking and entering, and destruction of property.

In its ruling earlier this month, the Parole Board said Cole, who apologized for his crimes, may one day be a free man.

“Mr. Cole hopes to attend a vocational school and become an electrician,” the ruling said. “ ... The Board maintains that Mr. Cole could be a promising candidate for parole supervision. To achieve this, he should further invest in rehabilitation and maintain a positive adjustment.”

Material from the Globe archives was used in this report.