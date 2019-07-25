Lawrence man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Spicket River
The body of a 24-year-old homeless woman was discovered in the Spicket River in Lawrence on Tuesday and Essex prosecutors have charged a Lawrence man with murder.
The name of the woman is currently being withheld pending notification of her family, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in an e-mail Thursday.
Her body was spotted in the Spicket River around 12:49 p.m. near the Manchester Street Park Tuesday and was then recovered by State Police divers, prosecutors said.
Authorities on Wednesday night arrested Giovanni Lebron, 24. and charged him with murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.
No further information is currently available.
