Lawrence man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Spicket River

The body of a 24-year-old homeless woman was discovered in the Spicket River in Lawrence on Tuesday and Essex prosecutors have charged a Lawrence man with murder.

The name of the woman is currently being withheld pending notification of her family, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in an e-mail Thursday.

Her body was spotted in the Spicket River around 12:49 p.m. near the Manchester Street Park Tuesday and was then recovered by State Police divers, prosecutors said.