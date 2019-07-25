Man, teen arrested on gun charges in Roxbury

A 17-year-old male from Roxbury was charged with being a delinquent for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of a high-capacity feeding device, police said.

Jefferson Baez, 21, of Boston was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, the Boston Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

A man and a juvenile male were arrested on gun charges Wednesday evening in Roxbury, police said.

At 6:24 p.m., officers assigned to Roxbury were conducting surveillance and ran the license plate of a car parked in the lot of Academy Homes, police said. The Registry of Motor Vehicles inquiry revealed that the license was registered to a different vehicle, so officers approached the car.

The driver, Baez, allegedly rolled up the driver’s side window and refused to speak with officers. Officers ordered Baez to get out of his car and recovered a loaded SCCY CPX-1 9-millimeter firearm and a Smith & Wesson SW40VE, police said.

Baez was set to be arraigned Thursday in Roxbury District Court, police said.

The outcome of the arraignment was not immediately known Thursday evening.

