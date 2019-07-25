Museum of Science cuts 29 positions through layoffs, retirement packages

The Museum of Science in Boston recently reduced its staff by nearly 30 workers, with eight workers being laid off and 21 employees accepting retirement packages, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

“The museum routinely evaluates its operating budget and makes adjustments to maintain our long history of balanced budgets,” Carrie Nash said in an e-mail.

The museum currently employs about 400 people, according to Nash. The cuts, which were first reported by the Boston Business Journal, have “positioned the Museum for long-term fiscal health to continue to deliver on our mission to the nearly 1.5 million yearly guests here in Boston and 2 million people engaged in our exhibits, programs, and curricula around the world,” Nash said.