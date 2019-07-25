New England news in brief

A Massachusetts man died last week while scrambling a peak in Mount Rainier National Park, officials said. Robert Michael Moll, 41, of Rowley was identified as the victim. The medical examiner’s office and park rangers said he died of traumatic injuries sustained in a fall Friday from Barrier Peak. His partner reached Moll before rangers arrived and found him unresponsive. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Moll to fall from the 6,521-foot peak. The News Tribune reported Moll was an author. (AP)

Boston

Museum of Science cuts staff by 29 positions

The Museum of Science recently reduced its staff by 29 employees, most of whom opted to retire, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday. A total of 21 people who were at or near retirement age accepted retirement packages, and eight were laid off, spokeswoman Carrie Nash said in an e-mail. “The museum routinely evaluates its operating budget and makes adjustments to maintain our long history of balanced budgets,” she said. The museum currently employs about 400 people, according to Nash. The cuts were first reported by the Boston Business Journal. The museum attracts about 1.5 million guests a year, Nash said.

Bridgeport, Conn.

University to merge with Vermont college

The University of Bridgeport is merging with Marlboro College, a small liberal arts school in rural Vermont. Leaders of both schools announced plans Thursday to join forces, beginning next spring. The institutions are very different from one another. The University of Bridgeport has about 5,000 students and offers degrees in engineering, business, education, and the arts and sciences. Marlboro College allows students to craft a customized plan of education, culminating in a bachelor of arts degree.Marlboro’s enrollment has dropped to about 150 students. It will now be known as the Marlboro College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Bridgeport. The University of Bridgeport’s name will not change. (AP)

Advertisement

Salisbury, Vt.

Wet spring propels population of frogs

Several Vermont communities are seeing an abundance of a particular frog this summer. University of Vermont herpetology lecturer James Andrews estimates that the population of the northern leopard frog has leaped a hundredfold in a region near the Otter Creek in Addison County primarily because of the wet spring. He estimates that 400,000 young frogs were killed by cars in Salisbury. Some of the dried up carnage is still visible on the road. Andrews said the northern leopard frog lays eggs in grassy flood plains of the Otter Creek. Normally the flood plains dry up and many of the eggs do too, but that didn’t happen this year. (AP)