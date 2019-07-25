Norwood company recalls more than 50,000 pounds of meatballs

The frozen, ready-to-eat beef and pork meatball packages are labeled as “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” but may contain products from “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs,” according to authorities.

The products, from Home Market Foods, Inc., contain milk and wheat but those known allergens are not declared on product labels, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

A Norwood company is recalling more than 53,000 pounds of frozen beef and pork meatball products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, federal officials said Thursday.

The problematic items were produced on April 2.

The issue was discovered when the company received a consumer complaint reporting that the product was not correctly labeled, according to authorities. There are no reports of consumers reacting badly because they ate the mislabeled products, inspectors said.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the service said in a statement. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.’

Specifically, 48-ounce plastic bag packages of “Cooked Perfect Brand Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” with a best-if-used-by date of July, 2, 2020 were recalled.

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York, among other states.

The recalled products have an establishment number “EST. 2727” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

