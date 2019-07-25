People urged to avoid contact with water in Charles River due to toxic algae

River paddlers notified the association Monday that they saw blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, growing in the Charles River, said Lisa Kumpf, an aquatic scientist at the CRWA. CRWA scientists then confirmed that cyanobacteria was blooming in the water.

The Charles River Watershed Association is warning people to avoid contact with water in the river after discovering toxic algae Wednesday.

“We are officially issuing a public health advisory for toxic algae found at sites from the [Boston University] Bridge to the Museum of Science,” the association said in a statement.

People and pets should keep out of the water, the CRWA said. Boaters should rinse and wash themselves thoroughly if they touch the water.

Advertisement

“We advise people to avoid contact with the water, especially where there’s visible algae, a greenish tint to the water, or floating clumps of algae. Definitely don’t swim, because a lot of people may consume water if they’re not comfortable swimming,” Kumpf said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health recommended signs be posted along the river to warn people not to touch the water, the CRWA said.

Cyanobacteria blooms in the Charles River every summer, but the association does not know if this year’s bloom is particularly severe.

“It’s hard to tell at this point. We won’t have test results back from the DPH for the next couple days. We have to see how long the bloom lasts before comparing,” Kumpf said.

This past week’s weather conditions created a perfect environment for the algae to grow, the CRWA said. Cyanobacteria is naturally occuring, but Boston’s summer conditions allow for algae to thrive.

“It’s a combination of factors. High phosphorus levels give cyanobacteria a lot of nutrients, so the recent rain last week that probably washed up a lot of storm water and phosphorus nutrients combined with high heat from over the weekend allowed cyanobacteria to bloom and thrive in that hot environment,” Kumpf said.

Advertisement

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.