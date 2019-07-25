Representative Katherine Clark calls for impeachment inquiry against Trump
Representative Katherine Clark, the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, on Thursday called for Congress to begin an impeachment proceedings against President Trump, saying he is “unfit to serve.”
“He has no respect for the rule of law, has put kids in cages, regularly tramples on the Constitution, and uses racist words, acts and policies to divide our country,” Clark said in a statement released by her office.
Clark, who represents Massachusetts’ fifth congressional district, is among the highest ranking Democrats to call for impeachment proceedings. She is among a growing number of Democrats calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch an inquiry. Pelosi has so far resisted, saying the issue could be too divisive for the country.
In her statement, Clark said Democratic efforts to hold the president accountable have been stonewalled.
“I deeply respect the committee work of House Democrats to hold the President accountable, including hearings, subpoenas and lawsuits. All of our efforts to put the facts before the American people, however, have been met with unprecedented stonewalling and obstruction. That is why I believe we need to open an impeachment inquiry that will provide us a more formal, focused way to fully uncover the facts,” she said.
“An impeachment inquiry is a process, not an outcome, and with a heavy heart, I acknowledge that there is no amount of wrongdoing that we could uncover that would convince Senate Republicans to hold the President accountable,” said Clark, of Melrose. “With that said, regardless of the outcome, I believe we have a patriotic duty to uncover the facts for the American people.”
