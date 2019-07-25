Representative Katherine Clark calls for impeachment inquiry against Trump

Representative Katherine Clark, the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, on Thursday called for Congress to begin an impeachment proceedings against President Trump, saying he is “unfit to serve.”

“He has no respect for the rule of law, has put kids in cages, regularly tramples on the Constitution, and uses racist words, acts and policies to divide our country,” Clark said in a statement released by her office.

Clark, who represents Massachusetts’ fifth congressional district, is among the highest ranking Democrats to call for impeachment proceedings. She is among a growing number of Democrats calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch an inquiry. Pelosi has so far resisted, saying the issue could be too divisive for the country.