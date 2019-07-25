Revere man charged with alleged murder of Dorchester man held without bail

A Revere man charged in the murder of a Dorchester man who was shot last week was held without bail at his Thursday arraignment, authorities said.

Jorge Cordova, 21, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of murder, armed assault to rob with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance.

Cordova is charged in the shooting of John Brooks, a 35-year-old from Dorchester who was shot during an altercation near Centennial Avenue in Revere on July 18. Brooks died from his injuries Tuesday night.