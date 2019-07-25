Revere man charged with alleged murder of Dorchester man held without bail
A Revere man charged in the murder of a Dorchester man who was shot last week was held without bail at his Thursday arraignment, authorities said.
Jorge Cordova, 21, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of murder, armed assault to rob with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance.
Cordova is charged in the shooting of John Brooks, a 35-year-old from Dorchester who was shot during an altercation near Centennial Avenue in Revere on July 18. Brooks died from his injuries Tuesday night.
Advertisement
Kevin Nguyen, a 19-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested by Revere police near the location of the shooting after investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage of the violence, according to authorities. Nguyen was arraigned last Friday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail and ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim and witnesses to the shooting.
Cordova was taken into custody on a warrant Wednesday. He is slated to return to court Aug. 30.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.