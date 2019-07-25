Small fire extinguished on train to Providence

There were no injuries to either passengers or crew members. Passengers were transferred to another train. “The fire did not occur in a passenger area,” the statement said.

The fire on the 831 train was “short and contained,” Keolis Commuter Services said in a statement.

A small engine fire on an MBTA commuter train headed to Providence Thursday night forced the evacuation of passengers, officials said.

The fire was discovered when the train was going through Canton.

A dispatcher for Canton police confirmed that the train was evacuated, and that no one was injured.

The town’s fire department responded to the scene, along with the MBTA Transit Police, he said.

Keolis said the fire was contained to the locomotive stack and went out on its own when the engine was turned off.

“Local fire department officials did not have to extinguish it,” the statement said.

The train will be taken to a maintenance facility to be reviewed, Keolis said.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.