Three yaks captured after charging a hiker in West Springfield

The animals were first spotted at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday by a hiker at Bear Hole Reservoir, the West Springfield Environmental Committee posted on Facebook. They appeared docile at first, but when the hiker got too close, one yak snorted, put its head down, and charged.

Three yaks who charged at least one hiker in West Springfield Wednesday have been captured, Sergeant Joseph LaFrance, a West Springfield Police Department spokesman, said.

Three yaks who were spotted on a hiking trail in West Springfield are being returned to their owner.

All three chased the hiker back onto the yellow-marked Bear Hole Reservoir Trail. This incident was not reported to the police, LaFrance said.

Police found out about the escaped animals from photos on Facebook, LaFrance said. They contacted the owner, who runs an alpaca farm in Westfield. The owner located the animals and contained them with the help of West Springfield Animal Control at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, LaFrance said.



