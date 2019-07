July 26, 1921: “Only Five Prostrations on Year’s Hottest Day,” read the top headline in the Boston Daily Globe. As the thermometer hit 95, the paper reported, children found joy in street showers and (in photo) a Boston watering hole, and residents thronged city parks. “After weeks of stewing in a muggy, steaming atmosphere until everybody began to feel like a soft boiled potato, the dry scorching heat of yesterday was almost welcome.”