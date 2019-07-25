Truro beach closes after shark spotted attacking seal

A Truro beach closed Thursday morning after a shark was spotted attacking a seal around 10:30 a.m., the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was set to be closed for swimming until 11:45 a.m., the town of Truro said in a statement. Witnesses saw blood in the water Thursday morning, the conservancy said.

“[A] shark just took a seal about 70 feet off our beach. We are on Coast Guard Road in North Truro, just south of the town beach and Head of the Meadow. Witnesses saw the seal, a fin, and an eruption of blood,” the conservancy said.