Two Mass. men face 82 indictments for allegedly molesting teen at NH youth center in 1990s

Buskey faces 56 indictments and Murphy has been charged in 26 for their alleged actions while at the Youth Development Center, a juvenile detention facility in Manchester, N.H., between Oct. 26, 1997, and Sept. 30, 1998, MacDonald’s office said in a statement.

The men were identified by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office as Jeffrey Buskey, a 52-year-old Dorchester resident, and Steven Murphy, a 50-year-old Danvers resident.

Two Massachusetts men are facing a total of 82 criminal charges for allegedly sexually molesting a male juvenile while working as counselors at New Hampshire’s Youth Development Center in 1997 and 1998, officials said Thursday.

“All of the charges against Mr. Buskey and Mr. Murphy involve a victim who was a minor in the custody of the YDC at the time of the offenses,’’ the statement said.

The indictments say the victim was between the ages of 13 and 18 at the time of the alleged assaults.

The investigation was initially overseen by the Hillsborough County attorney’s office, the equivalent of a district attorney’s office in Massachusetts. MacDonald’s office has taken over the investigation because the Youth Development Center was a state facility.

The AG’s office is also expanding the scope of the investigation and will examine circumstances at the Manchester, N.H., facility between 1990 and 2000, prosecutors said. The investigation will expand further if needed.

“The investigation by this Office will address whether additional juveniles were subjected to physical or sexual violence at the YDC in this timeframe as well as whether there was conduct which constituted endangering the welfare of a child” in violation of New Hampshire law, prosecutors said. “This Office will also investigate any other crimes as dictated by the evidence,” which may include obstructing government operations.

It was not immediately known if Buskey and Murphy had obtained lawyers.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.