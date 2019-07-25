More than 2,000 customers still without power on Cape Cod where tornadoes hit

Hundreds of crews have been working feverishly since tens of thousands of customers lost power in the immediate aftermath of the twisters. No serious injuries have been reported.

As of 9:17 a.m. Thursday, 1,839 customers remained in the dark in Harwich, and 440 had no electricity in Yarmouth, according to a MEMA power outage map. Statewide, 3,948 customers had no power, mainly on the Cape.

More than 2,200 customers remained without power Thursday morning in Harwich and Yarmouth, where two tornadoes touched down Tuesday , tearing the roof off a motel, littering roads with fallen trees, and knocking out electricity for thousands of Cape residents.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday explained how the twisters developed so quickly across the Cape.

A thunderstorm produced waterspouts on both Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound, and one of those moved onshore as a tornado at 11:57 a.m. just west of Kalmus Beach in Hyannis, according to the service.

The tornado moved in a northeast direction at about 35 miles per hour. With winds estimated as high as 110 miles per hour, it tore a roof off Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth and also caused significant damage just southwest of the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, the service said

The twister uprooted dozens of large trees, and snapped others in half. Its path was about 5½ miles long. The tornado had a “discontinuous path and lifted in South Yarmouth,” the service said.

At 12:10 p.m., the same storm produced a second tornado in Harwich, which touched down near the town center, just east of an elementary school and south of Parallel Street, forecasters said.

It travelled about 2.7 miles, uprooting at least 150 hardwood trees and ripping shingles off homes. The twister moved northeast, passing just south of Cranberry Valley Golf Course and lifted near the vicinity of Queen Anne Road, according to the weather service.

On Thursday, the weather service tweeted that sunshine was in the offing, a far cry from the devastating wind gusts that had walloped the Cape just two days earlier at the height of the summer tourist season.

“A fantastic day on tap!,” the weather service tweeted. “Comfortable humidity w/ seasonable conditions as highs warm up @ the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine.”

And don’t expect any downpours for the remainder of the week.

“A long stretch of quiet, dry weather,” forecasters tweeted. “A spot shower here or there beginning Saturday, otherwise our next best chance of appreciable rainfall isn’t until next Wednesday.”

Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondents Diamond Naga Siu and Kellen Browning contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.