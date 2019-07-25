UMass tuition hike is likely for the fall, Meehan says

It looks like a 2.5 percent tuition increase is likely for University of Massachusetts students this fall, system president Marty Meehan said Thursday.

The $43.1 billion state budget that the Legislature sent to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk includes $558 million in aid to UMass, which has 75,000 students. Despite the last-minute addition of $317 million in spending above and beyond spending levels approved this spring by the House and Senate, UMass was unable to secure about $10 million in additional funds that could have led to a tuition freeze for the coming academic year.

”It looks like it would be about a two and a half percent increase,” Meehan told two reporters after telling House Bonding Committee members about capital spending plans and a $3.3 billion deferred maintenance backlog.