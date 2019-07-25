Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by metal in North End

The woman apparently was struck by a piece of metal, the origin of which police are now in the process of trying to determine. At the time of the incident, a crane was lifting a pallet of construction material to the roof of a five-story building on Atlantic Avenue.

The incident happened around 8:28 a.m as the woman was on the sidewalk near 85 Atlantic Ave. and left the woman with life-threatening injuries, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

A woman in her 30s suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a piece of metal while on the sidewalk in the North End Thursday, leading Good Samaritans to rush to her aid until first responders arrived at the scene, Boston police and an area worker said.

Advertisement

The woman, according to Alex Goldfield, an employee at the Beacon Hill Athletic Club, was walking with a man and a dog when she was struck. She was wearing fitness clothing at the time, he said.

(Nic Antaya for the Boston Globe)

“The people who first saw it came running in to see if we had towels and knew first aid,’’ said Goldfield who was at work across the street and did not witness it. “They already had Good Samaritans” helping her. “We did what we could until the ambulance came.”

He said the woman suffered injuries to the left side of her face. “It was a pretty severe accident,’’ he said. “There was a lot of blood.”

Goldfield said it appeared to him that a guard rail on the roof was knocked out of its anchors and onto the woman while the crew was lifting the pallet of construction material up. “The guardrail hit a women in the head when she was [passing by,’’ he said.

Goldfield said he was left shaken by the suddeness of the incident and how random it appeared to be that the woman was injured by something falling from the sky. “It didn’t fall in front of her. It didn’t fall behind her. Just terrible, terrible luck,’’ he said. “We’re all just going to thank our lucky stars and say our prayers.”

Advertisement

First responders rushed to the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, police said.

No further information is currently available.

(Nic Antaya for the Boston Globe)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.