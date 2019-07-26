Body of Massachusetts man found in waters off Hawaii beach ID’d

The body of the Massachusetts man who went missing earlier this month in Hawaii and was found in waters off a beach there about a day-and-a-half later has been identified as 23-year-old Charles Senechal, of Bellingham, police announced on Friday.

Senechal, who was previously reported missing in waters off of Green Sand Beach, was identified by his dental records, and preliminary autopsy results determined the cause of his death to be drowning, Hawai’i Island police said in a statement.

Friends of Senechal told authorities shortly before 6 p.m. on July 13 that Senechal did not return to shore after their group of seven went swimming at the beach. None of the others in the group were injured, according to authorities.