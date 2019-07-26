Defense attorneys push theory that business as usual, not fear, motivated Boston Calling to hire union

The e-mail, which was read aloud in Boston US District Court as the first week of the City Hall corruption trial came to a close, was among a series of messages defense attorneys for Brissette and his co-defendant, Timothy Sullivan, presented to the jury during a intense cross-examination of Appel, a critical witness for the prosecution.

“I think we can have a broader discussion about the unions,” Brian Appel wrote in an e-mail to Kenneth Brissette, the city’s chief of tourism, arts and special events, in August 2014. “This might be a good opportunity for both Boston Calling and the city.”

The concert promoter who was allegedly extorted by two City Hall aides testified in federal court Friday that he viewed their push for union labor as a bargaining chip to extend Boston Calling’s lease agreement on City Hall Plaza.

Prosecutors have alleged that Brissette and Sullivan exploited Appel’s fear that his business, Crash Line Productions, “would be financially ruined” if he and company co-founder, Michael Snow, did not hire stagehands from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 for the September 2014 edition of the Boston Calling festival.

In their opening arguments, prosecutors said the company was waiting on crucial permits when Brissette called Appel and Snow into a meeting on Sept. 2, three days before the festival was set to begin, and told them to hire union members.

Prosecutors are arguing that Brissette and Sullivan conspired to commit extortion under the Hobbs Act, the federal law defining the crime, by using fear to obtain Crash Line’s “property,” the wages and benefits from the jobs the company eventually gave to union workers.

The aides were motivated by a desire to please their boss, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, a former labor leader, according to prosecutors.

Defense attorneys, however, have countered that Sullivan and Brissette were simply trying to make sure the event went smoothly to avoid an embarrassing picket by the union.

On Friday, lawyers for Brissette and Sullivan suggested that Appel, who had spent the summer of 2014 pushing Brissette to have the city extend the company’s lease to host Boston Calling, was not intimidated into hiring union labor. Instead, he was looking for leverage over the city, the lawyers implied through a painstaking line of questioning.

In late July 2014, Brissette and a city attorney, Maribeth Cusick, told Appel the city would not extend the company’s lease to 2022 because it planned to open concerts on the plaza to a bidding process.

In August, Brissette called Appel about having a meeting to discuss hiring union staff for the concert. Two days before the meeting, Appel e-mailed Joyce Linehan, the city’s policy chief, and told her “we are open to this conversation.”

“It could be a bigger/more impactful conversation” than just adding a couple of union members to the staff, he added.

At the Sept. 2 meeting, Brissette asked Appel to hire 30 Local 11 members.

“You said no way,” said William Kettlewell, Brissette’s lawyer.

Correct, Appel said.

“You’re in a bit of a negotiation at that point, right?” Kettlewell said.

“You can classify it as that, yes,” Appel said.

“You weren’t afraid to say to Ken or anyone else, ‘I’ll take a few but I won’t take 30,’” Kettlewell said.

“Right,” Appel said.

The city and the company agreed to hire nine union employees — eight stagehands and one foreman — for the three-day concert.

Kettlewell also showed the jury copies of permits, including the alcohol license that needed the approval of Boston police, that were signed before the Sept. 2 meeting. Appel had complained that police waited too long to give him a license to sell beer and wine and then put restrictions on it.

“Mr. Brissette, to your knowledge, did absolutely nothing to obstruct or delay or in any way impact the liquor license, did he?” Kettlewell asked Appel.

“I don’t believe he did,” Appel replied

“And the same with respect to Mr. Sullivan,” Kettlewell said.

“I don’t believe he did,” he did.

Appel also said he did not believe Brissette or Sullivan were trying to cause him economic harm.

Under redirect questioning, Assistant US Attorney Laura Kaplan asked Appel if he had intended to “trade” the hiring of union workers for an extended license agreement.

Yes, Appel said. But he clarified that he hadn’t planned to hire union workers until the next year.

“I believed that we were being asked to take union labor for the festival ... to avoid a picket and the inflation of the rat,” Appel said, referring to a 15-foot inflatable rodent the union planned to display at its demonstration. “I felt that I didn’t have a choice, that I was going to have to hire some union labor for that event.”

Kaplan asked if Appel felt fearful at the Sept. 2 meeting.

“I felt that by saying no, I thought there would be a couple of problems,” he said. “One was the union picketing and the second was by saying no to City Hall, my landlord, that I would potentially have problems in the future.”

The trial is expected to last another week. Walsh may be called to testify. Other potential witnesses include Linehan, former Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, Dan Koh, Walsh’s former chief of staff who unsuccessfully ran for Congress and is now a selectman in Andover, and John Barros, the city’s chief of economic development.

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.