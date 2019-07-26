Dorchester apartment building fire displaces 22 residents, causes $400,000 in damage

The one-alarm fire broke out at 56 East Cottage St. in Upham’s Corner around 5:50 a.m. Friday and quickly spread throughout the building, said department spokesperson Brian Alkins.

A Dorchester apartment building fire early Friday morning left 22 people displaced and caused $400,000 in damage, the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire in Upham’s Corner spread from the second floor to the third floor and the roof, the Boston Fire Department said.

“There was fire on the second floor extending to the third floor and roof. All residents safely evacuated and there were no injuries,” the department said in a tweet.

The apartment building is a three-story wood-frame structure, Alkins said. Firefighters spent 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze. Part of East Cottage Street was closed during the fire, but the street is now open.

“They had smoke showing on arrival,” Alkins said.

The department is working with the American Red Cross of Massachusetts and Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Office of Neighborhood Services to help the displaced residents find housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Alkins said.

A building fire at 56 East Cottage St. Roxbury at 5:50 this morning. There was fire on the second floor extending to the third floor and roof. All residents safely evacuated and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/lUDBB8olsh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2019

