Firefighters respond to hazmat situation in Charlestown after concrete truck overfilled
Firefighters responded to a hazmat situation Friday morning in a Charlestown warehouse after a concrete truck was overfilled, the Boston Fire Department said.
Boston police and the fire department were called at 9:02 a.m. to the Charlestown Commerce Center at 50 Terminal St., said police spokesperson Maisha Miraj.
“A[n] overfill of [a] concrete truck created a large cloud,” the fire department tweeted.
A spokesperson from the commerce center declined to comment on the situation. The building is an office, warehouse, and manufacturing space built in 1910, according to property records.
No injuries were reported, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
At approximately 9:00 there was a level 2 Hazmat response at 50 Terminal St. Charlestown. A over fill of concrete truck created a large cloud. pic.twitter.com/tmOv1WH3Yb— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2019
