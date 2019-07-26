House where victims of Whitey Bulger were killed and buried, a.k.a. ‘The Haunty’ is for sale

Back in the early 1980s, the cozy-looking two-story Cape belonged to Pat Nee’s brother, and it had an unfinished dirt-floor basement where three of Bulger’s victims were buried.

With an asking price of $3.5 million, 799 East Third St. in South Boston is being marketed as a “ development opportunity ” in one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city. But what the real estate listing doesn’t say is that it once served as a secret burial ground for Whitey Bulger’s gang.

In his testimony during Bulger’s racketeering trial, Kevin J. Weeks recounted that he saw Bulger kill Arthur “Bucky” Barrett, John McIntyre, and Deborah Hussey in this house. Their bodies remained buried in the basement until 1985, when the house was about to be sold. At that point Weeks, Bulger, and Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi exhumed the bodies and reburied them across the street from Florian Hall in Dorchester.

According to the real estate listing, 799 East Third St. now consists of two attached houses with parking for six cars and a large backyard. The front house has two and a half bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a large open kitchen/dining room and living room.

The rear unit, which was built as an addition in 2014, features a kitchen/dining room and living room on the first floor with two master suites upstairs, two full baths and a side-by-side washer and dryer.

The listing notes that there are “2 separate basements” and “the 2 units have separate entrances and separate utilities and are separately tenanted.” The front house is rented as a 60-day tenant-at-will, and “both units can be delivered EITHER vacant OR tenanted,” the listing states.

According to public records, the property has been owned since at least 1987 by Russell F. and Mary Radcliffe and they have taken out, and paid off, multiple mortgages in the years since. They are currently receiving an residential exemption on their property taxes, reducing their annual bill to an estimated $3,378 annually.

Kathleen A. and Michael C. Nee sold the property to the Radcliffes December 1985 for 120,000, according to Suffolk County Registry of Deeds.

The city currently believes the house is more valuable than the land. Overall, the property is assessed at a total of $899,000 with the building value of $607,800 and the property valued at $291,800, according to city records.

The original house was first built in 1885 and now encompasses 1,975 square feet on the 5,000 square foot lot. City records also say the property has a deck, a 1,200 square foot deck/patio, a second deck of 64 square feet and an 80 square foot shed.

Offers to purchase 799 East Third St. are due on or before July 31, according to the real estate listing on Realtor.com.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Steve Annear of the Globe staff contributed to this report.