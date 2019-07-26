Contractor issued violations for creating ‘unsafe and dangerous’ environment in North End

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was struck by a metal railing Thursday morning that apparently was dislodged as a crane was shifting a pallet of construction material onto the roof of a five-story condo building at 47 Commercial Wharf East on Atlantic Avenue. She remains in critical condition and hasn’t been identified.

In a statement, the Boston Inspectional Services Department identified the offending company as Corolla Contracting which has an office in Winthrop.

City officials have cited a contractor for conducting work without proper permits and creating “an unsafe and dangerous” environment at a construction site in Boston’s North End where a woman was seriously hurt Thursday when she was struck by a falling metal railing as she walked by the area.

“The work currently being done at 47 Commercial Wharf East exceeds the terms of the permit issued by ISD,” the statement said. “The permit issued allows for the removal and replacement of a rubber roof, however building inspectors noted that a deck was removed without the proper permits. Additionally, violations were issued for failing to indicate the placement of lumber on the permit application. These violations led to the operation of an unsafe and dangerous worksite.”

In addition, ISD said, it has “issued a stop work order for 47 Commercial Wharf East, in addition to six additional worksites currently supervised by Corolla Contracting. Each site will be inspected to ensure they are properly contained until further notice.”

Corolla couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

An ISD spokeswoman said Corolla is not facing any fines as a result of the violations. The matter remains under investigation by Boston police, Sgt. Detective John Boyle said.

Near the site on Friday, Emilio Dambrosio was on the job at Hairport across the street from where the woman was struck, which has since been cleaned of the blood and bloody towels used by good Samaritans.

Dambrosio, 67, said many of his clients are upset by what happened to the woman.

“They should have taken more precautions,” he said of the crews involved.

Dambrosio said his youngest daughter is 30 years old, close in age to the victim whom police said was in her 30s.

“It could have been anyone,” he said. “I’m just thinking of that. It’s awful.”

He added that now as one walks through the city, pedestrians have a fifth direction to check before proceeding.

“You got to watch side, front, back — [and] up,” he said.

Toni Dardeno, who owns Kolbeh Cafe across the street, said, “It’s too close for comfort.”

“You worry about safety,’’ he added. “You’re just minding your own business walking down the street and then something falls on you.”

OSHA records showed that Corolla Contracting Inc. has been cited for eight safety violations since 2010. Five of them were classified as serious.

Four of the violations were related to improperly protecting its employees from falling, records show. The company was also fined $1,700 for a forklift violation in 2013, and $1,000 for inadequate fall protection training in 2017.

In all, the company was fined nearly $39,000, but the penalties were ultimately reduced to $13,100, records show.

A lawyer for Corolla Contracting had issued a statement Thursday evening, before ISD announced the violations, noting that it was one of two companies at the site.

“Everyone at Corolla Contracting, Inc. is profoundly saddened by today’s accident and send their sympathy to the woman injured and to her family. The company will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation of this tragic accident,’’ the statement said.

Read the full statement from the Inspectional Services Department:

“The Inspectional Services Department (ISD) today provided an update related to the industrial incident that took place at 47 Commercial Wharf East on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

An active permit to remove and replace a rubber roofing system was issued by ISD to Corolla Contracting on May 30, 2019. A copy of that permit is attached. Corolla Contracting does not have any outstanding violations with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and they have not received any violations from the City of Boston in the past five years.

Immediately after learning of this incident, building officials were on scene to review the structural integrity of the property, including the interior and exterior of the building. With that investigation now being complete, building officials have determined that the site was not properly contained.

As a result, ISD will be issuing violations to Corolla Contracting due to the following findings:

The work currently being done at 47 Commercial Wharf East exceeds the terms of the permit issued by ISD. The permit issued allows for the removal and replacement of a rubber roof, however building inspectors noted that a deck was removed without the proper permits. Additionally, violations were issued for failing to indicate the placement of lumber on the permit application. These violations led to the operation of an unsafe and dangerous worksite.

ISD has issued a stop work order for 47 Commercial Wharf East, in addition to six additional worksite currently supervised by Corolla Contracting. Each site will be inspected to ensure they are properly contained until further notice.

ISD does not issue permits or licenses for the use of cranes on any site in the City of Boston. Cranes are licensed and inspected by federal and state agencies, specifically OSHA and the Department of Public Safety.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.