Man gets three years in federal prison for scam where he posed as SEC employee, bilking victims

In addition to the prison time, Cedeno was also ordered to cough up $366,552 in restitution, Lelling’s office said in a statement.

Frank Gregory Cedeno, 28, of Mahanoy City, Pa., was sentenced after pleading guilty in the same courthouse in December to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A Pennsylvania man got a three-year prison term Thursday in federal court in Boston for his role in a brazen scheme in which a crew of fraudsters posed as employees of the Securities and Exchange Commission to get people to hand over cash to settle bogus lawsuits, prosecutors said.

Here’s how Cedeno and his coconspirators bilked unsuspecting targets, according to Lelling’s office:

“From at least April 2016 through January 2018, Cedeno conspired with others to defraud victims by pretending to be employees of the SEC, demanding money from victims and directing them to send it to members of the conspiracy, including Cedeno, who was then living in Ocoee, Fla.,” the statement said.

According to the government, the fraudsters normally withdrew victims’ money from bank accounts quickly and forwarded much of the cash to people in the Dominican Republic.

“In one common version of the scam, victims received e-mails that used official-seeming documentation and the SEC seal to induce the victim to pay a fee in order to receive a portion of a legal settlement,” the release said. “In another version, victims received e-mails and official-seeming documents labeling the victim a defendant in a civil lawsuit, in which the victim owed tens of thousands of dollars in supposed disgorgement, penalties and fees. The documents gave the victim a choice of either appearing in court to contest the lawsuit or paying a smaller fee.”

Cedeno will serve a shorter sentence than codefendant Leonel Alexis Valerio Santana, 30, of Boston, who got hit previously with 63 months behind bars, according to prosecutors.

Santana, though, owes less money to the government. He was ordered to pay $105,869 in restitution, Lelling’s office said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.