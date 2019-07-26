Martha’s Vineyard bus drivers reach tentative deal to end strike
Bus drivers on Martha’s Vineyard have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, Transit Connection Inc., to end a monthlong strike and approve what would be their first union contract.
The drivers, represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union, will hold a vote to ratify the contract on Sunday.
The tentative deal would increase wages, ensure that seniority is taken into consideration when schedules are assigned, increase holiday pay, and protect union members should layoffs occur. Transit Connection Inc., or TCI, which is contracted to operate bus service by the Vineyard Transit Authority, is also prohibited from subcontracting out work performed by union members that could result in layoffs.
Advertisement
The proposed contract follows the drivers’ five-year attempt to form a union that involved battles over disputed election results and unfair labor practices.
Buses continues to run on the island during the strike, including over the busy 4th of July holiday, with replacement drivers running reduced schedules on some routes.
“The strike worked,” driver Richard Townes said in a statement released by the union. “We didn’t get everything we deserve, but we got a lot closer to what we need and saw significant improvement from the company’s last offer in early June.
Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.