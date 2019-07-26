Martha’s Vineyard bus drivers reach tentative deal to end strike

Bus drivers on Martha’s Vineyard have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, Transit Connection Inc., to end a monthlong strike and approve what would be their first union contract.

The drivers, represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union, will hold a vote to ratify the contract on Sunday.

The tentative deal would increase wages, ensure that seniority is taken into consideration when schedules are assigned, increase holiday pay, and protect union members should layoffs occur. Transit Connection Inc., or TCI, which is contracted to operate bus service by the Vineyard Transit Authority, is also prohibited from subcontracting out work performed by union members that could result in layoffs.