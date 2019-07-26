Operation ‘Stay Away’ takes nine alleged drug dealers off Boston streets in one day

Among those nabbed were Jude Gabriel, 25, of Malden, on a warrant for distribution of Class B drugs and distribution of cocaine; Juninho Bonneau, 20, of Boston, on a warrant for identical charges; Andrescion West, 23, of Randolph, on a warrant for Class B distribution; Dequan Mitchell, 21, of Boston, on a warrant for the same Class B count, police said.

The Police Department provided details of what it said were “onsite warrant arrests” in a statement Friday.

Boston police on Thursday arrested nine alleged drug dealers in the downtown area as part of Operation “Stay Away,” an aggressive crackdown on the illicit drug trade in the Hub, authorities said.

Also apprehended were Ramon Collazo, 32, of Boston, on a warrant for distribution of Class B drugs and distribution of class B drugs, subsequent offense; Perest Antoine, 33, of Dorchester, on a warrant for the Class B charge and for conspiracy to violate drug laws; and Bryanna Noble, 37, of Malden, on a warrant for distributing and possessing Class B, the release said.

The remaining two suspects were Thomas Cowans, 26, of Boston, and Roneca Hicks, 19, of Mattapan.

Cowans had a warrant for distribution of Class B drugs, conspiracy to violate drug laws, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, and firearm violation with prior violent/drug crime, police said. Hicks had a warrant for distribution of cocaine.

It wasn’t known if the suspects had hired lawyers. They’re not the only ones who recently got jammed up by the cops.

“Additionally, 14 individuals were arrested and taken into custody on charges of Distribution of Marijuana over the course of the past month and a half,” the statement said.

Marijuana can be legally sold in Massachusetts, but only at properly licensed dispensaries.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.