Pedestrian struck and killed in hit-and-run crash in Charlestown
A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash in Charlestown Thursday night, according to Boston police.
Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said the call came in at 11:22 p.m. and the male victim was found at 99 Alford St. and pronounced dead at the scene.
“It’s definitely an active investigation,” he said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
