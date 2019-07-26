Power restored to almost all customers on Cape Cod after tornadoes

Also Friday, MEMA said in its 17th situational awareness statement on the storm that recovery efforts are continuing apace.

As of 9:02 a.m. Friday, 97 customers statewide were without power, including four in Yarmouth and four in Harwich, a far cry from the tens of thousands of area residents who were left without electricity in the immediate aftermath of the twisters, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s online outage map.

Recovery from the tornadoes that touched down Tuesday in Harwich and Yarmouth, downing trees and power lines and wreaking havoc on the power grid, should be a little easier now that virtually everyone on the Cape has their power back.

“State, county and local officials continue with recovery operations with a focus on debris management and supporting the needs of communities and their residents,” the statement said. “MEMA is coordinating with the Department of Corrections, Department of Conservation and Recreation, Department of Fire Services, MassDOT, the Massachusetts National Guard, and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to deploy state personnel and equipment to impacted communities in support of local debris removal operations.”

In addition, the statement said, “The [State Emergency Operations Center] has also reached out to cities and towns to determine whether they have local resources available to support communities on the Cape with debris cleanup efforts. As of 8:00 AM [Friday], approximately 15 communities have volunteered personnel and/or equipment.”

An operational plan is being implemented to aid towns in removing debris from the roads, MEMA said.

“Teams of state personnel and equipment are deploying today to support local debris removal operations in the communities of Chatham, Dennis, Harwich, and Yarmouth,” the statement said. “Rehab services are being provided by the Department of Fire Services, and canteen services are being provided by American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.”

In Yarmouth, where one tornado tore the roof off a local inn, Governor Charlie Baker came through Thursday night to assess the damage, police said.

“Governor Charlie Baker, Under Secretary of Homeland Security Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe and Adjutant General Gary W. Keefe visited Yarmouth tonight in order to get a first hand view of the tornado recovery progress,” Yarmouth police said Thursday night via Facebook.

Police said “Governor Baker met with Yarmouth Town Administrator Dan Knapik, DPW Director Jeff Colby, Selectman Tracy Post and Selectman Mike Stone and discussed the recovery efforts. Governor Baker also met the men and women who are clearing debris, checking gas lines, restoring cable and restoring power. He also toured the heavily damaged Merrymount Rd. area in W. Yarmouth on foot! Governor Baker spoke with several residents who gave him first hand accounts of experiencing the tornado.”

Baker’s office earlier Thursday announced that he had activated the Massachusetts National Guard to fulfill “support requests” from Cape towns impacted by the storm.

“Earlier this week several Cape Cod communities suffered significant damage from two tornadoes and severe weather, and I am activating the National Guard and sending DOC work crews to provide additional resources in the towns requesting assistance,” Baker said in a statement Thursday. “Officials from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Barnstable County, State Police, DOC, MassDOT, DCR, the Department of Fire Services and local first responders have been working around the clock since Tuesday and these additional resources will help the residents, businesses and visitors of Cape Cod recover as soon as possible.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.