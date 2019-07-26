Sand sculptors from around world converge at Revere Beach this weekend for annual festival

The event will feature food trucks, live entertainment, local vendors, exhibitor booths, sand sculpting lessons, fireworks, a master sand sculpting competition, and a centerpiece that captures the spirit of the moon landing, the Revere Beach Partnership said.

The festival, which will feature master sand sculptures from all over the world, will be free and open to the public Friday through Sunday. The theme of the 16th annual festival is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Revere Beach Partnership announced in a statement.

More than one million spectators from around the country are expected to flock to Revere Beach this weekend for the 2019 International Sand Sculpting Festival, the Revere Beach Partnership said.

Each of the 21 competitors, hailing from everywhere from India to the Netherlands to Massachusetts, got their own plot and pile of sand to begin work on their individual sculptures Wednesday. While these sculptures are not necessarily on-line with the theme, the centerpiece truly captures the moment where millions of Americans watched a man walk on the moon, Matt Renzulli, a Revere Beach Partnership spokesman, said.

The centerpiece sculpture, a joint effort started Monday by many of the competitors, shows a moon with astronaut Buzz Aldrin and the Apollo 11 rocket coming from the top. A real TV is embedded into the sand, playing a loop of the landing, with a family made of sand gathered around it, Renzulli said.

The weekend will kick off with an opening ceremony Friday night, featuring a pyrotechnics show at 9 p.m. and centerpiece unveiling at 10 p.m., Renzulli said.

Sand sculptors have until Saturday at noon to finish their masterpieces. The award ceremony and announcement of the winner will take place Saturday at 9 p.m., Renzulli said.

The event is put on by the Revere Beach Partnership, a non-profit organization “established to carry forth the heritage of Revere Beach as a nearby retreat for New England families,” according to the statement.

This year, the festival is expecting 1.2 million visitors and beautiful weather, Renzulli said. The event will be open July 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and July 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During a press conference Thursday, State Police and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo strongly urged visitors to use public transportation to get to the festival. Officials also advised that Revere Beach Boulevard is closed from Eliot Circle to Chester Avenue and that State Police officers will be present during all three days of the event.

The sculptors competing this weekend are Helena Bangert of the Netherlands; Dan Belcher of St. Louis; Deborah Barrett-Cutulle of Saugus, Mass.; Mélineige Beauregard of Canada; Jonathan Bouchard of Canada; Enguerrand David of Belgium; Ilya Filmonstev of Russia; Remy and Paul Hoggard of Bulgaria; Maxim Gazendam of the Netherlands; Sudarsan Pattnaik of India; Sue McGrew of Tacoma, Wash.; Fergus Mulvany of Ireland; Pavel Mylnikov of Russia; Rachel Stubbs of England; Steve Topazio of Tiverton, R.I.; Abe Waterman of Canada; Morgan Rudluff of Santa Cruz, Calif.; Benoit Dutherage of France; Jaku Zimacek of the Czech Republic; and Aleksei Rybak of Russia.

