A seaplane landed in Dorchester Bay Friday afternoon
There was an unusual sight in Boston Friday afternoon when a seaplane landed in Dorchester Bay, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said.
At 3:15 p.m., the seaplane made a scheduled landing in the water near M Street Beach. The landing with approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Boston Harbormaster, Procopio said.
The seaplane was picking up people from the beach, Officer Stephen Merrick, a Boston Police Harbor Unit spokesman, said.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.