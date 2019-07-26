Shark sighting off Nauset Beach on Cape Cod prompts a one-hour water closure

The shark was spotted 100 yards off shore at 10:45 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The water at Nauset Beach in Orleans was closed for an hour Friday after a great white shark sighting, Brandon Burke, assistant beach director at Nauset Beach, said.

The beach remained open, but swimming was closed until 11:45 a.m., Burke said.

The beach was also closed for an hour after a shark sighting Sunday afternoon, the Globe reported.

Nearby, Truro beaches were also closed temporarily over the past two days due to shark sightings.

