SJC overturns murder conviction in Brockton slaying because state trooper gave ‘false testimony’

Clements testified Ware “told police during two separate interviews that he was picked up on the night of the shooting in the area of a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant” near the crime scene, Justice David Lowy wrote for the unanimous court. “Proving the defendant’s presence at or near the Dunkin’ Donuts was a cornerstone of the Commonwealth’s strategy at trial. ...This testimony was false.”

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the Plymouth Superior Court jury that convicted Darryene Ware for a 2009 fatal shooting of a teenager at a Brockton baby shower could have been mislead by the testimony of State Police Trooper Robert F. Clements Jr.

A State Police trooper gave “false testimony” during a 2012 first degree murder trial, creating a “miscarriage of justice” so severe the state highest court Friday ordered a new trial for the Brockton man now serving life without parole.

According to the SJC, despite what Clements said under oath on the witness stand, in the “trooper’s police reports and transcripts of the defendant’s interviews with police, the defendant never told police that he was picked up at or near Dunkin’ Donuts,’’ Lowy wrote. “Since this false testimony created a substantial likelihood of a miscarriage of justice, we reverse.”

The SJC said that Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office and the prosecutor who tried Ware in 2012 should have known — or did in fact know — that Clements’s account of his interaction with Ware was false. At the time, Clements was a State Police detective assigned to Cruz’s office to investigate major crimes in the county.

Prosecutors, the SJC said, should have made an intense effort to correct, or at least clarify, Clements’ testimony so jurors would have an accurate account of the prosecution’s case, especially given that Ware was sentenced to the mandatory life imprisonment without parole.

“The error warranting reversal here goes to the heart of the Commonwealth’s obligation to do justice,” Lowy wrote while also quoting from a 1935 US Supreme Court decision. “ ‘It is as much his [or her] duty to refrain from improper methods calculated to produce a wrongful conviction as it is to use every legitimate means to bring about a just one.’ ”

According to the SJC and prior Globe coverage, the victim was 16-year-old Chantel Matiyosus, who was struck in the head and abdomen and head as she and others were leaving a baby shower on April 25, 2009.

Matiyosus was a quiet, intelligent girl who went by the nickname ShyShy. She died at Brockton Hospital about an hour after two men opened fire, allegedly in an attempt to shoot Matiyosus’s boyfriend, the Globe reported.

Ware wasn’t charged until 2011 and was convicted of murder and other major felonies in November 2012, records show. On Friday, he was housed at the maximum security MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole, state records show.

