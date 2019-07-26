State crews working to repair sinkhole in Prudential Tunnel

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is repairing a sinkhole on the Mass. Turnpike in the Prudential Tunnel, Lieutenant Thomas Ryan, a State Police spokeman, said.

The sinkhole is located on the Exit 22 ramp on the eastbound side of Interstate 90, State Police tweeted at 10:54 a.m. Friday. The exit remains open, but the right side of the ramp is closed.

The Department of Transportation was still working to fix the ramp as of 2:45 p.m., Ryan said. The sinkhole was caused by wear to the roadway surface from cars, Patrick Marvin, a Department of Transportation spokesman, said.