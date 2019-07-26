State Police arrested Wrentham man, seized homemade explosives and AR-15 rifles in early morning raid

As part of an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including US Homeland Security Investigations and US Customs and Border Protection, State Police Special Tactical Operations Team troopers executed a search warrant at 5 May St., Procopio said.

Michael Roby, 38, was charged with multiple counts of firearms violations, including unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity feeding device, a silencer, explosives, ammunition and fireworks, State Police said in a statement.

A Wrentham man was arrested Friday after an early morning raid on his home turned up “an arsenal of home-assembled high-capacity weapons,” including assault rifles and explosives, State Police said.

Weapons sized from Roby’s home include five AR-15 rifles, a loaded Glock pistol, assorted ammunition, two firearm silencers, about 20 high-capacity ammunition magazines, five homemade explosive devices, bump stocks, and fireworks, the statement said.

Roby did not possess a license to carry a firearm and none of the weapons had serial numbers. Evidence suggests that he was ordering parts and assembling the weapons at home, State Police said.

Bump stocks are illegal devices that convert weapons to automatic firing mode. The types of fireworks Roby had were the style that could be used to make improvised explosives, Procopio said.

The investigation was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Division of Homeland Security and Preparedness, Wrentham police, US Homeland Security Investigations, US Customs and Border Protection, US Postal Inspection Service, and office of the Massachusetts Attorney General, Procopio said.

“The US Postal Inspection Service is committed to keeping the US mail, its employees, and customers safe,” Joseph Cronin, inspector in charge of the US Postal Inspection Service’s Boston division, said in the statement. “When the US mail is used to transport dangerous and illegal items, it is taken very seriously.”

Roby was taken to the State Police Foxboro Barracks until his arraignment Friday afternoon at Wrentham District Court, Procopio said. He was held on $50,000 bail and will next appear in court Aug. 15, a spokeswoman for the office of the Attorney General said.

