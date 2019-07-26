Three-year-old girl falls two stories onto deck in Eastham after leaning on screen

A three-year-old girl leaned on a screen and fell two stories onto a deck in Eastham Friday, Eastham Police Chief Edward Kulhawik said.

At 10:40 a.m., Eastham police and fire responded to a home where they found the girl on a deck below the window. She was conscious and breathing when they arrived, and she was transported by helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital, Kulhawik said.

The event was “purely an accident,” Kulhawik said. The girl leaned against the screen and fell out, he said. Her parents were home at the time of the incident.