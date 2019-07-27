After traffic stop, 2 Lynn men arrested on gun charges

Jeffrey Grullon, 21, and Jetlee Frias, 18, both of Lynn, are facing multiple charges, including possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, State Police said in a statement Saturday evening.

Two men were arrested in Lynn Friday evening after State Police pulled them over for an excessive window tint and allegedly found a pistol with a 30 round magazine in their car, officials said.

The MasterPiece Arms 9mm pistol with a 30 round magazine State Police allegedly found in a car during a traffic stop in Lynn.

Grullon is also facing charges for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and registration, as well as failure to wear a seat belt, State Police said.

Troopers pulled over a 2006 Nissan Sentra on Western Avenue at Centre Street in Lynn at about 8:50 p.m. Friday for the suspected excessive window tint, State Police said. Through an investigation, troopers said they found Grullon had a suspended license and was not wearing a seat belt.

Frias was also allegedly not wearing a seat belt, State Police said, and had an outstanding warrant from Lynn District Court for a motor vehicle violation.

A MasterPiece Arms 9mm pistol with a 30 round magazine was allegedly found in the Nissan, State Police said.

The pair was released after posting a $1,000 cash bail and are set to be arraigned in Lynn District Court Monday, according to State Police.

