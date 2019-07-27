Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

It is time to check out your favorite shorebird hotspots as southward shorebird migration gets into full swing in the next weeks, but watch out for lingering greenhead flies. Highlights from last week include a red-necked stint seen Wednesday and two black skimmers seen Friday at Sandy Point State Reservation at the south end of Plum Island in Ipswich. Birds reported in the Squantum area of Quincy included four glossy ibises, a spotted sandpiper, a peregrine falcon, and two saltmarsh sparrows. Ten least sandpipers, 34 semipalmated sandpipers, a willet, and two lesser and 10 greater yellowlegs were also seen.