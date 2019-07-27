Bird sightings
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
It is time to check out your favorite shorebird hotspots as southward shorebird migration gets into full swing in the next weeks, but watch out for lingering greenhead flies. Highlights from last week include a red-necked stint seen Wednesday and two black skimmers seen Friday at Sandy Point State Reservation at the south end of Plum Island in Ipswich. Birds reported in the Squantum area of Quincy included four glossy ibises, a spotted sandpiper, a peregrine falcon, and two saltmarsh sparrows. Ten least sandpipers, 34 semipalmated sandpipers, a willet, and two lesser and 10 greater yellowlegs were also seen.
Advertisement
► Duxbury: A horned grebe in alternate plumage was spotted on the bay side of Duxbury Beach. This bird has apparently been present in the area since spring.
► West Newbury: At Job Swamp, there were two young pied-billed grebes among the many young wood ducks feeding in the open. There were also two least bitterns and a Virginia rail present.
► Revere: The birds reported last week included a Manx shearwater, 43 common eiders, semipalmated plovers and sandpipers, and 14 common terns. Four piping plovers and 16 Bonaparte’s gulls were spotted at Point of Pines.
► Dartmouth: Among reports were a juvenile yellow-crowned night-heron, a green heron, 4 ospreys, and a common loon last week.
► Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord: The birds reported last week include two least bitterns, seven wood ducks, four Virginia rails, two willow flycatchers, and an Eastern wood-pewee. There were also four great crested flycatchers, seven blue-gray gnatcatchers, and an early Lincoln’s sparrow.
► Wachusetts Reservoir: In the Clinton area, there were 63 Canada geese, nine spotted sandpipers including four downy young, 13 ring-billed gulls, and eight common loons including one on a nest. There were also 22 double-crested cormorants, two bald eagles, two American kestrels, 11 Eastern wood-pewees, and 23 red-eyed vireos. Other birds that were spotted last week included four blue-gray gnatcatchers, three wood thrushes, a field sparrow, and five Eastern meadowlarks. Also among reports were a smattering of warblers: ovenbird, black-and-white, common yellowthroat, American redstart, yellow, and pine.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org