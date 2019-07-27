David Ortiz released from hospital Friday, according to ESPN

“Ortiz will continue his rehabilitation at home, where he will be closely monitored by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal physician,” ESPN’s report said.

The Red Sox organization could not be immediately reached for comment. A hospital spokeswoman declined to comment.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital Friday, more than a month after he was shot in the back at close range inside a club in the Dominican Republic, ESPN reported Saturday, citing a source close to the family.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, speaking to reporters ahead of this afternoon’s game at Fenway Park, said he hasn’t spoken directly to Ortiz and has been getting updates from his doctors.

“We’ve been hearing good news the last few weeks. He’s getting better, which is the most important thing,” Cora said.

Ortiz, 43, nearly died after he was shot June 9 due to traumatic injuries to his liver, intestines, and gall bladder, which was removed.

Dominican authorities originally said Ortiz was the target of a contract killing and was followed to the club the night of the shooting. Later, they said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and was meant to be an ambush of one of Ortiz’s friends who was seated at a table near him.

Ortiz was flown from Santo Domingo to Boston on a team-chartered airplane June 10 so he could be treated at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Following his third surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital earlier this month, Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany said: “He is recovering well and in good spirits.’’

Bob Hohler of the Globe staff contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.