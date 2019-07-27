Coast Guard rescues man who went missing off Narragansett Bay

The US Coast Guard rescued a man who went missing after he washed off a sand bar in Narrangasett Bay, the agency said Saturday afternoon.

The man, who is 57, washed off the sand bar at Conimicut Point, the Coast Guard said on Twitter. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, and his condition is not known.

He was reported to be a good swimmer, Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a Coast Guard spokeswoman in Boston, said.