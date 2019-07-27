36 displaced, firefighter injured in Lowell blaze

LOWELL — More than 30 people were displaced from their homes and one firefighter was injured after a fire broke out Saturday at an apartment building in Lowell.

When fire crews responded to the Cross Street building Saturday morning, flames were pouring out the back, according to WBZ-TV. Lowell fire officials said one firefighter suffered minor injuries at the scene.

All 36 residents were able to leave the building on their own, and none were reported injured. The Red Cross says it is helping those displaced by the fire.