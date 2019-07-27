Drug to treat opioid overdoses will be available in all Boston city buildings

The kits will first be available at City Hall, and city-owned buildings at 26 Court St. and 43 Hawkins St. All other buildings will have them by the end of the year, according to Walsh’s office.

Emergency kits containing naloxone and additional medical supplies will be available, and training will be offered to city employees who want to learn how to administer the drug, Walsh said in a statement.

A drug to treat opioid overdoses will be available in all city-owned buildings by the end of the year, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Saturday.

The announcement follows a “successful” pilot program to combat the opioid epidemic, which had installed kits at Boston Public Health Commission buildings and various Boston Public Library branches.

“The unfortunate reality is that overdoses occur in all parts of our city, including in and around City buildings,” Walsh said in the statement.

Since 2014, more than 830 Boston residents have died due to opioid-related overdoses, according to a May report from the state Department of Public Health.

Boston Emergency Medical Services used naloxone, also known as Narcan, to treat more than 1,900 patients in 2018, according to the mayor’s office. Meanwhile, over 2,300 overdose reversals were reported to the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Services.

All first responders, including the Boston Fire Department and the Boston Police Department, began carrying naloxone in 2014.

As the kits are installed, Recovery Services will lead training for city employees on how to prevent overdoses — and administer naloxone if necessary. The kits will also have instructions on proper naloxone use, according to the mayor’s office.

Aetna donated $30,000 to increase the reach of the kits throughout Boston and “address opioid misuse,” said Erich Twachtman, the insurance company’s senior vice president.

“By increasing the availability of Narcan across Boston, we hope it will give more people a chance to get the help they need for recovery,” Twachtman said in a statement.

