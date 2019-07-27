Former Babson student pleaded guilty to threatening pro, college athletes he bet on

The threats, posted between July and December 2017, were directed at least 45 different accounts, with multiple threats to each account and often multiple targets per threat, prosecutors said.

Addison Choi, 23, from Fullerton, Calif., gambled “prolifically” on sports while a student at Babson in 2017, according to a statement from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office. Losing more than he won, Choi allegedly targeted athletes on teams that performed poorly.

A former Babson College student from California pleaded guilty Friday to sending death threats via Instagram to at least 45 professional and college athletes he had gambled on, according to prosecutors.

The posts, which also targeted the athletes’ families, included racial epithets and other obscenities, according to examples of Choi’s alleged posts provided by prosecutors in the statement.

“I will kill you and your family and f****** hang them on a tree you stupid ugly mother*****” and also “I hope you f****** die you stupid monkey n*****,” Choi allegedly wrote in July 2017.

Choi, who was a varsity soccer player at Babson, a private college in Wellesley, has not attended since September 2018, the college said in a statement when he was charged in May.

He pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce a threat to injure the person of another.

Choi faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution and a fine of $250,000, and is expected to be sentenced Nov. 1, Lelling’s office said.

