4 injured in Lake Winnipesaukee boat explosion
Four people were injured when a motor boat exploded into flames Saturday afternoon on Lake Winnipesaukee near Weirs Beach in Laconia, N.H., officials said.
A 36-year-old woman and two juveniles were treated and released for minor injuries at Lakes Region General Hospital, while a 67-year-old man was treated and released for a broken rib and minor lacerations, New Hampshire State Police said in a press release Saturday night.
All were passengers on the boat, which exploded after multiple attempts to start it, forcing the six occupants to jump to safety in the water, the press release said.
The boat belonged to Jason Johnson, 39, of Derry, N.H., and had just finished fueling up, state police said. Two people on jet skiis started towing the boat into the lake, away from the fuel dock, Laconia Fire Department Lt. Rick Hewlett said.
State police, Laconia firefighters and police, and nearby fire departments responded after receiving a call reporting the fire at 3:51 p.m., the release said.
The combined fire departments used a chain to tow the boat away from other vehicles and buildings, then used a fireboat to extinguish it, Hewlett said.
