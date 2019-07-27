4 injured in Lake Winnipesaukee boat explosion

Four people were injured when a motor boat exploded into flames Saturday afternoon on Lake Winnipesaukee near Weirs Beach in Laconia, N.H., officials said.

A 36-year-old woman and two juveniles were treated and released for minor injuries at Lakes Region General Hospital, while a 67-year-old man was treated and released for a broken rib and minor lacerations, New Hampshire State Police said in a press release Saturday night.

All were passengers on the boat, which exploded after multiple attempts to start it, forcing the six occupants to jump to safety in the water, the press release said.